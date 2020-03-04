Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed to star in Haseeb Hasan’s Aan

Filmmaker Haseeb Hasan is bringing Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed together to star in his film Aan, scheduled for release later this year.

The film will also star Zara Noor Abbas, Jawed Shaikh, Navid Shehzad, Nayyar Ejaz, Naeem Tahir and Aly Khan.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star recently took to Instagram to share news about the film. She said that she was honoured to share the screen with Khan and Saeed.

Saeed, who will be sharing the screen with Khan after starring in Hum TV’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai, said that she was excited to share the screen with him again.

In Aan, Hasan will be collaborating with the Pakistan Navy. The script has been written by Umera Ahmed.

Ahmed is known for her hit TV shows and plays such as Zindagi Gulzaar Hai, Laal, Shehr-e-Zaat and Meri Zaat Zarra Benishan.

Earlier this month, Hasan tweeted that he saw how excited fans were for more details of the film. He asked them to wait a little more and stay tuned.

Hasan worked on many successful projects including the Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Laal.