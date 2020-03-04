Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed to star in Haseeb Hasan’s Aan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed to star in Haseeb Hasan’s Aan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Filmmaker Haseeb Hasan is bringing Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed together to star in his film Aan, scheduled for release later this year.

The film will also star Zara Noor Abbas, Jawed Shaikh, Navid Shehzad, Nayyar Ejaz, Naeem Tahir and Aly Khan.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star recently took to Instagram to share news about the film. She said that she was honoured to share the screen with Khan and Saeed.

Saeed, who will be sharing the screen with Khan after starring in Hum TV’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai, said that she was excited to share the screen with him again.

In Aan, Hasan will be collaborating with the Pakistan Navy. The script has been written by Umera Ahmed.

Ahmed is known for her hit TV shows and plays such as Zindagi Gulzaar Hai, Laal, Shehr-e-Zaat and Meri Zaat Zarra Benishan.

Earlier this month, Hasan tweeted that he saw how excited fans were for more details of the film. He asked them to wait a little more and stay tuned.

Hasan worked on many successful projects including the Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Laal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fawad Khan Sanam Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa's script: Saifi Hassan
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa’s script: Saifi Hassan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.