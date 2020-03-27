Farida Khanum, Rekha Bhardwaj and Ali Sethi jam via Instagram

Indeed music knows no boundaries. This was proven by a cross-country music session whose participants were the legendary singer, Farida Khanum, from Pakistan and India’s Rekha Bhardwaj. The mastermind behind the collaboration was Ali Sethi, who also joinied them, over a live session on Instagram.

Rekha Bhardwaj was accompanied by her husband and movie director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Sethi is currently self-isolating in New York City and has been conducting daily singing and chatting sessions on Instagram live that have become hugely popular among his audience.

The four had a heartfelt discussion about how much they wished they could meet each other, after which Farida initiated the musical performance with her popular 1993 song, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Both Rekha and Vishal smiled and watched her sing as though in awe of her melodious voice. The couple said they considered themselves fortunate to be witnessing her sing in front of them.

This was followed by Rekha’s Phir Le Aya Dil as the veteran performer made Farida teary with her soulful voice. The song was requested by Ali himself, who then joined the duo to discuss more music and tell his fans about how they met.

“You don’t know what you’ve done today,” Rekha Bhardwaj told Sethi after she participated in the cross-border collaboration. Sethi’s live video was joined by over a thousand Instagram users.

Talking about the collaboration, Sethi wrote, “If there’s anything we can learn in this difficult time, let it be the value of cooperation across borders. Love conquers all.”

Ali concluded his live session with his popular track, Chandni Raat, following which the Bhardwajs thanked him for making the collaboration happen in such dark times.

Sethi’s concert comes just a day after Sajjad Ali called for a “music revolution” on Wednesday, and artists like Chris Martin, John Legend and Miley Cyrus have already held bedroom concerts on Instagram and Facebook Live. It looks like virtual concerts are here to stay and we can’t wait to see some of our favourite artists live, from our couch to theirs.