Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown

Singer and songwriter Fakhr-e-Alam took to social media to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider his decision regarding a countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post, he appealed to the prime minister and said that Khan meant well and had a lot of pressure on him but “take decisions that we can walk away from without being too hurt…but some decisions we will not be able to turn back from…delaying a curfew like lockdown is one of them…please re consider sir”.

He suggested that it might be helpful to impose a curfew for two weeks and set up points to ensure that people from every background have access to groceries and household items. He added that school fees should be waived while payment of utility bills should be delayed till the situation returns to normal.

In a meeting on Friday with journalists, the prime minister said that the federal government was not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked. “We have decided to ask people to impose self-discipline on them.”