Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown

Singer and songwriter Fakhr-e-Alam took to social media to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider his decision regarding a countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post, he appealed to the prime minister and said that Khan meant well and had a lot of pressure on him but “take decisions that we can walk away from without being too hurt…but some decisions we will not be able to turn back from…delaying a curfew like lockdown is one of them…please re consider sir”.

He suggested that it might be helpful to impose a curfew for two weeks and set up points to ensure that people from every background have access to groceries and household items. He added that school fees should be waived while payment of utility bills should be delayed till the situation returns to normal.

In a meeting on Friday with journalists, the prime minister said that the federal government was not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked. “We have decided to ask people to impose self-discipline on them.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Fakhr-e-Alam Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.