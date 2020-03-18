Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fakhr-e-Alam appreciates Sindh government’s efforts

Singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam appreciated the effort made by the Sindh government in tackling with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that the Sindh government had taken the lead, shown resolve and initiative.

He added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was the only proactive chief minister in the country.

The singer/songwriter was on his way home after the Pakistan Super League was suspended.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the Pakistan Super League had been suspended after an overseas player started showing symptoms of coronavirus.

