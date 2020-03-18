Fakhr-e-Alam appreciates Sindh government’s efforts

Singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam appreciated the effort made by the Sindh government in tackling with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that the Sindh government had taken the lead, shown resolve and initiative.

#SindhGovt has clearly taken the lead & shown great resolve & initiative on dealing with #coronavirusinpakistan announcing closure of malls & restaurants for 15 days now. Good things must be appreciated and lauded. So far @MuradAliShahPPP is the only proactive CM in Pakistan. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 17, 2020

He added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was the only proactive chief minister in the country.

It’s just the beginning….brace for impact. This is going to be a test for all of us around the world not just Pakistan. Let’s work together to stop the spread. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdates — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 17, 2020

The singer/songwriter was on his way home after the Pakistan Super League was suspended.

Good bye my beautiful Pakistan…thank you for the love…time to go be with my family….till we meet again…..stay safe, stay healthy & be responsible. #Pakistan #HBLPSLV #HBLPSL5 #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/Opnn6KHDjL — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 17, 2020

On Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the Pakistan Super League had been suspended after an overseas player started showing symptoms of coronavirus.