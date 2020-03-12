Fact check: Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t have the coronavirus

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe does not have the coronavirus, despite social media claims he tested positive for it.

Radcliffe’s publicist has clarified that the actor has not been infected with the coronavirus. Recently, a fake tweet went viral which claimed that the actor was the first high-profile victim of the virus.

The false tweet was from the handle @BBCNewsTonight and said, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.” Radcliffe’s publicist told Buzzfeed News that the claim was a hoax.

The Twitter account has no affiliation with the real BBC, and has since been suspended.

Apart from the Harry Potter films, Radcliffe is seen in films like What If (2013), Imperium (2016), Escape from Pretoria (2020) and Kill Your Darlings (2013) and Guns Akimbo (2019), among others.