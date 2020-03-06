Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Eman Suleman asks QB to shut up

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eman Suleman asks QB to shut up

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor and model Eman Suleman recently called out singer Quratulain Baloch for her tweet about “real feminists” ahead of the Aurat March which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 8) across Pakistan.

In her tweet, Baloch claimed that real feminists got down to work and “did not waste time shouting for her rights”.

Responding to Baloch, Suleman asked her not to talk about issues she knew nothing about.

Baloch retweeted her earlier post and said “this ones for my mom, my step mom, Shamim Akhtar, Anisa Khan, Zahida Qazmi, Yasmeen Kanwal, Malala, Hajra Khan, women in armed forces and so many likes of these tenacious women who work EVERYDAY towards what they believe in. Then the universe conspires the best plan.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eman Suleman Quratulain Baloch
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.