Eman Suleman asks QB to shut up

Actor and model Eman Suleman recently called out singer Quratulain Baloch for her tweet about “real feminists” ahead of the Aurat March which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 8) across Pakistan.

In her tweet, Baloch claimed that real feminists got down to work and “did not waste time shouting for her rights”.

Jin mamlon k baray mein ziada ilm na ho, un per tabsira karnay se parhaiz karain. Shukriya. https://t.co/ucqkEr1Ys8 — Eman Suleman (@eman_anjum) March 5, 2020

Responding to Baloch, Suleman asked her not to talk about issues she knew nothing about.

Baloch retweeted her earlier post and said “this ones for my mom, my step mom, Shamim Akhtar, Anisa Khan, Zahida Qazmi, Yasmeen Kanwal, Malala, Hajra Khan, women in armed forces and so many likes of these tenacious women who work EVERYDAY towards what they believe in. Then the universe conspires the best plan.”