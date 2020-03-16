Ehd-e-Wafa finale wraps up with a picture-perfect ending

The final episode of Ehd-e-Wafa finally aired last night and fans think it had a picture-perfect ending.

While the episode was full of surprises, it gave many a mini heart attack as they thought their theories of Saad dying were true but that wasn’t the case. The ending was rather beautiful and one that people will remember for years.

Since the finale aired, Ehd-e-Wafa has been trending on Twitter with praises for every character in the drama.

That moment when Dua started reciting Ayat Al Kursi , sobbing and shedding tears ; I literally felt a spark deep down in my heart 😢❤#EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/BKQoEFmBNP — Hiرa (@BusAiseHi) March 16, 2020

He was awesome kia zabrdast copy kia indian anchors ko Face with tears of joy #EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/rw9ZFu5uqP — МÚĤĂММĂĎ ŚĤĔŔĂŹ 🇵🇰 (@MSheraz_Janbaaz) March 16, 2020

#EhdEWafa ended but acting of this man was great. We can’t forget this man. What a Amazing acting .😍❣️#EhdEWafa #ISPR pic.twitter.com/1T5FtKQU6X — Haroon Rasheed 🇵🇰 (@Pak0973) March 16, 2020

Heart touching!

Best ending ever😢will be missed, such a superb project, fantastic messages#EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/CaYPIO9CsJ — Mehwish Qureshi (@MehwishQuresh19) March 16, 2020

An appreciation tweet for women of #EhdEWafa

Innocent & honestly speaking your heart out as Masooma, be the strength of your man as Rani, never let anyone mess with your life like Dua, be as fearless and ambitious as Ramsha 🌟#EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/VDQfCq0SZH — #_zυвι_ωяι8ѕ ✍💚🥀🇵🇰 DM 🚫 (@Zubi_Wri8s) March 16, 2020

‘Friends are the family you choose.

So choose wisely.’

– Malik Shahzain.#SSGforlife — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 15, 2020

Finally, #EhdEWafa comes to an end..Reality-Based Best DramaRed heart real-life Saads who fought with dignity but didn’t surrender #EhdEWafa is a tribute to our soldiers, our “Real life heroes”Red heart thanks to ISPR for Fabulous story green heart Pakistan Zindabad😁😘😍😍😍🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/3sqN75ix5R — Sohaib Younas (@sohaibyounas51) March 16, 2020

“Friends are the family you choose. So choose wisely,” tweeted Osman Khalid Butt who plays Shazain, the politician.

Wahaj Ali who played journalist Shariq Habib posted a picture of the entire SSG gang accompanied by a caption that read “SSG for life”.

The episode ended with the friends visiting Lawrence College once again as they relive their memories.

The last episode also included scenes from the Pulwama attack, Indian elections and Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The show was initially supposed to screen at cinemas across Pakistan, a day before the finale was aired on TV on Sunday, but due to recent developments and precautionary measures for the coronavirus, fans had to settle for a TV screening.

The hit show, which has been co-produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations and Momina Duraid Productions, was written by Mustafa Afridi.

The cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed, and Hajra Yamin.