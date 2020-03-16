Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Ehd-e-Wafa finale wraps up with a picture-perfect ending

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@aclockworkobi

The final episode of Ehd-e-Wafa finally aired last night and fans think it had a picture-perfect ending.

While the episode was full of surprises, it gave many a mini heart attack as they thought their theories of Saad dying were true but that wasn’t the case. The ending was rather beautiful and one that people will remember for years.

Since the finale aired, Ehd-e-Wafa has been trending on Twitter with praises for every character in the drama.

“Friends are the family you choose. So choose wisely,” tweeted Osman Khalid Butt who plays Shazain, the politician.

Wahaj Ali who played journalist Shariq Habib posted a picture of the entire SSG gang accompanied by a caption that read “SSG for life”.

SSG for life.

The episode ended with the friends visiting Lawrence College once again as they relive their memories.

The last episode also included scenes from the Pulwama attack, Indian elections and Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The show was initially supposed to screen at cinemas across Pakistan, a day before the finale was aired on TV on Sunday, but due to recent developments and precautionary measures for the coronavirus, fans had to settle for a TV screening.

The hit show, which has been co-produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations and Momina Duraid Productions, was written by Mustafa Afridi.

The cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed, and Hajra Yamin.

