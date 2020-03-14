Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Photo: Official poster

If you had pre-booked tickets to watch the Ehd-e-Wafa finale in cinemas tonight, it is time to ask for a refund.

On Saturday, the Hum Network announced that they would cancel the screening owing to the  coronavirus outbreak.

“Hum Network Ltd being one of the leading media companies has always taken its responsibility seriously. In line with the above, keeping in view the WHO guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to cancel the grand finale screening at cinemas,” read a press release.

The network has asked fans to stay tuned for updates.

The show was initially supposed to screen at cinemas across Pakistan, a day before the finale was aired on TV on Sunday.

Earlier, the drama’s director Saifi Hasan told SAMAA Digital that the last two episodes of the show will be shown on TV as scheduled. “We didn’t show the second last episode on TV because we you need at least 80 minutes to screen in cinemas,” he added.

As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Cinestar Cinemas in Lahore, Atrium Cinemas in Karachi and Centaurus Cineplex Islamabad cinemas have announced that they will suspend operations starting Saturday (today).

The Punjab government issued a notification on Saturday, saying that all cinemas and theatres will remain closed for three weeks with immediate effect.

coronavirus Ehd-e-Wafa Hum TV
 
