Ehd-e-Wafa cast shares heartfelt notes on social media

Ehd-e-Wafa cast is all praises for the producers, writers, and the entire team on the success of the recently concluded drama. Actor Osman Khalid Butt and Zara Noor Abbas took to social media to share their journey.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Abbas thanked that whole cast especially her co-actor Osman Khalid Butt for all the beautiful memories. “The uncanny chemistry has been undeniable. Until next time Made some really amazing memories with everyone,” reads the post.

She also paid tribute to the ISPR for their special support. “Special thanks to Col Asif and Major General Asif Ghafoor for all his love and hard work for this project which was his dream to fulfil.”

The actor concluded her post by thanking her fans. “It has been a pleasure. I hope and pray that I am able to entertain my audiences like this till the end of my life,” said Abbas.

In a similar post on Osman Khalid Butt Instagram, the actor revealed that Ehd-e-Wafa was the mother of all challenges for him.

“Ehd-e-Wafa was the mother of all challenges – an ensemble cast, a shoot spread over 16 cities that lasted more than 9 months, multiple tracks (handled masterfully by Mustafa Afridi) – and no one could have risen to the challenge like our director, Saife Hasan,” said Butt.

He remarked that working with Saife Hasan is every actor’s dream. “I know I hounded you the most with Shahzain’s arc, had hour-long conversations discussing his progression… and you listened, discussed & debated till we reached a consensus. You gave me full rein to explore both the dark and the light in him, guided me, humored me, and yet no one had a finger on Shahzain’s pulse like you did. Through it all, your patience & command over your craft inspired us all,” reads the post.

However, Butt ended his post with a little question about when is the second sequel coming out.

The final episode of Ehd-e-Wafa was aired on Sunday and it had a picture-perfect ending.

While the episode was full of surprises, it gave many a mini heart attack as they thought their theories of Saad dying were true but that wasn’t the case.

The episode ended with the friends visiting Lawrence College once again as they relive their memories.

The last episode also included scenes from the Pulwama attack, Indian elections and Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The hit show, which has been co-produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations and Momina Duraid Productions, was written by Mustafa Afridi.

The cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed, and Hajra Yamin.