Drake shares first pictures of his son on Instagram

Canadian rapper Drake aka Champagne Papi recently took to Instagram to share photographs of his two-year-old son, Adonis, for the first time.

Drake took to social media shared an emotional post about missing family and friend amid the coronavirus lockdown. In one photograph, Drake is seen holding his son in his arms. In another, Adonis is being hugged by both his parents.

He said: “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”



The rapper continued that when the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on,” he added.



Back in 2017, there were rumours that Drake had fathered a child but he did not confirm anything. Later, in his hit track ‘Emotionless’ (2018) he hinted about it with the following lyrics: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hiding’ the world from my kid.”