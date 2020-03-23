Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

DJ hosts 10-hour Instagram dance party

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
DJ hosts 10-hour Instagram dance party

Photo: AFP

Just because there’s a pandemic going on, doesn’t mean the party has to stop. And one DJ has kept it going, for 10 hours at a time.

The coronavirus has upended daily lives, with thousands of deaths around the world. Many people are staying at home in an effort to stem the rapid-fire spread.

Celebrity DJ D-Nice has begun hosting virtual dance parties on his Instagram Live channel in an effort to lift spirits as people self-isolate over coronavirus concerns.

Many of his A-list friends, including Rihanna, Common and John Legend, have made guest appearances thanks to Instagram Live’s split feature, which lets two people appear in a split-screen.

On Wednesday, D-Nice posted on Instagram that he would be hosting “Home School,” a “social distancing dance party.”

He set up his turntables in his kitchen and invited his 950,000 followers to tune in and dance along.

What followed was a nine-hour long party that featured guest appearances from celebrities such as LL Cool J, Mary J Blige, Naomi Campbell and Lena Waithe.

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

“From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you.”

D-Nice, who first entered the music scene in the 1980s as a member of the Bronx hip-hop group BDP, has begun hosting nightly dance parties in his kitchen, officially dubbed “Club Quarantine.”

More than 100,000 people tuned in for his Saturday celebration, which lasted for 10 hours and had appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama, presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and musician Diddy — who also sent the DJ a bottle of Ciroc vodka, in which Diddy owns a stake, during the set.

The party also included a shoutout to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

“Homeschool is a thing!” D-Nice said in a Saturday post. “This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.”

Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, agreed.

“Thanks for the dance party last night @djdnice,” Chasten tweeted Sunday morning.

“Pajamas acceptable, nobody to judge my dance moves, all the snacks I preferred — honestly we should do this more often.”

D-Nice seems only too happy to oblige: class resumes Sunday night.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Instagram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.