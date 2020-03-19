Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Director says similarities between coronavirus, Contagion are coincidental

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Contagion is about a virus which kills 26 million people

Director Nadeem Baig is certain that the conspiracy theories behind 2011 Steven Soderbergh film Contagion are false. He added that any similarities between the film and the current coronavirus pandemic were purely coincidental.

The director said this on SAMAA TV’s show 7se8 on Thursday night while discussing the film with the show’s host Kiran Naz.

Recently, the film has been trending on Amazon Prime and iTunes. It is also one of the most downloaded film in torrent sites.  

The film stars Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet. It was written by Scott Z Burns. Contagion narrates the story of a fictional disease which kills 26 million people.

“Whenever fiction is written, anywhere in the world, it is always inspired by something,” he said. “Over the decades, Hollywood has made several films which feature China or a deadly virus. This doesn’t mean anything. There is no conspiracy behind it. We have also had the Spainsh Fly, influenza etc.”

In Pakistan, films are based on romance and entertainment, the director explained. "We like fantasy based, films like Contagion or more realistic films do not exist here. However, I feel has started to happen in Pakistan now."

He hopes that the pandemic will inspire people to write something great for the big screen.

Talking about his upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga, Beyg said that they had been filming in Bahawalpur when the news broke about the coronavirus in Pakistan. He added that they continued to work but the team took precautionary measures.

FaceBook WhatsApp
contagion coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
Sajal and Ahad tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.