Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Darvesh to drop their new single ‘Main Mast’ tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Darvesh/ Facebook

Pakistan’s unconventional Sufi-rock band Darvesh is all set to drop their latest single ‘Main Mast’ and we promise, you will be listening to it on repeat.  

The song’s beats hit all the right chords. It is beautifully composed with strong, soulful and meaningful poetry.

The video has been directed by Sibtain Shabbir. His vision was captured beautifully by cinematographer Nabil Hasan. According to the band, the song is a collaborative effort to raise a voice against the autocracies in today’s society.

“A small gesture from our end to talk about how the innocent get victimised in the fight between good and evil,” read the caption on the teaser. The song talks about oneness and unity, no matter from which sect, religion or caste. “We need to be there for one another and support each other, we all are ONE!” shared the band on their Facebook page.

According to the band, it took them to three years to perfectly craft and tune this song. “The beautiful journey of the song started three years back,” said one of the band members, Saad Ali Khan, as he shared the BTS story. He added that everyone had put their hearts in the song.

The video of the song also features actor Vajdaan Shah.

Main Mast’ will premiere digitally on March 25 at 7 pm, However here is a teaser of the song to get you ready for the song.

Earlier, Darvesh collaborated with 55 Pakistani artistes to dedicate a song to Kashmiris. The song is out and is on the struggle of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Darvesh is a journey of 10 musicians listening to their hearts and doing what they love to do the most, make music purely from the heart. 

Darvesh Main Mast
 
