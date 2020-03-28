Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Danyal Zafar drops new track

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Screengrab

On his seventh day in quarantine, singer Danyal Zafar says he had an idea. The singer asked his fans to help and within 24 hours they came up with Udh Chaliye.

Zafar shared the final cut on Twitter and said that the full video was out on YouTube. “Day 7 in quarantine and I came up with an idea of a melody. Asked my fans to help make me a song. Day 8, we made this. In 24 hrs,” he added.

He thanked fans for sending in their videos.

Danyal is following in the footsteps of his superstar brother, Teefa in Trouble star Ali Zafar, by making a name for himself in music and film industry.

