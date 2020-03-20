Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Daniel Dae Kim says he was diagnosed with coronavirus

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: Afp

American actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

After getting diagnosed with the coronavirus, Kim used Instagram to share some wisdom with his followers.

The actor, known for his roles on Lost and Hawaii 5-0, explained that while he had been diagnosed and experienced symptoms, he has not needed to go to the hospital and has started to feel better. His family has tested negative for the virus.

In the video, Kim also spoke out against the xenophobia and anti-Asian racism that’s risen since the coronavirus crisis began.

“Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” he said. “Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it’s inexcusable.” Racist attacks against Asian people have been reported in Los Angeles, New York and other cities around the world.

“Yes, I’m Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China, I got it in America. In New York City,” Kim said in the Instagram video. “Despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

He had been filming the series New Amsterdam in New York for the past few weeks before the show halted production because of the virus. He was playing a doctor working to respond to a flu pandemic.

Stars including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have also announced they contracted the virus. 

RELATED STORIES
 

