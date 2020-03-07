Court orders Johnny Depp to disclose conversation recordings with ex-wife

Johnny Depp will have to disclose audio recordings of conversations between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard as part of his libel claim against a British tabloid newspaper.

The judge ordered that Depp must make further disclosures–the handing over of evidence before a trial–in relation to audiotapes of the conversations he had with Heard during their relationship.

His lawyer David Sherborne told a pre-trial hearing that the audio includes Heard, 33, talking about her being violent to Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing British tabloid newspaper The Sun for libel over an article claiming he was violent and abusive to Heard and referring to him as a “wife-beater”.

Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015.