Chrissy Teigen is ready to make some gulab jamun

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Model Chrissy Teigen is ready to make some gulab jamun today. In a tweet, the model who is married to Grammy award winner John Legend, said that she will be making gulab jamun for the first time.

“If you have tips let me know, if you don’t know what it is just google it I don’t care,” she said.

Comedian Kal Penn, who starred in the Harold and Kumar series, replied to Teigen’s post and said: “Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some (garbage) people put a cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I’d say don’t do that.”

Teigen responded and said that she wasn’t a garbage person.

The model is the author of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen and often posts recipes on Instagram. Since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, the model and her daughter Luna have been cooking to keep themselves entertained.

Earlier, she posted a video of a cake they had made together. “Made a cool isolation cake. u can almost feel the boredom,” she said.

