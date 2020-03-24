Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Chef Kumail Nanjiani introduces fans to cauliflower rice biryani

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Kumail Nanjiani introduces fans to cauliflower rice biryani

Photo: AFP

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, have been sharing their self-isolation routine with fans and followers on social media since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Recently, Nanjiani shared a cooking experiment: cauliflower rice biryani.

He took to Twitter and said: “Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani. I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too. But it tasted pretty dang good.”

The couple have started a podcast about self-isolating, so if you’re wondering what they are up to, tune in to Staying In with Emily and Kumail.

FaceBook WhatsApp
biryani coronavirus Kumail Nanjiani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.