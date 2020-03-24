Chef Kumail Nanjiani introduces fans to cauliflower rice biryani

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, have been sharing their self-isolation routine with fans and followers on social media since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Recently, Nanjiani shared a cooking experiment: cauliflower rice biryani.

Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani. I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too. But it tasted pretty dang good. pic.twitter.com/GwNrLWLtrf — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 22, 2020

He took to Twitter and said: “Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani. I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too. But it tasted pretty dang good.”

The couple have started a podcast about self-isolating, so if you’re wondering what they are up to, tune in to Staying In with Emily and Kumail.

