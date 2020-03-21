Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Celebrities talk about social distancing, washing hands

Posted: Mar 21, 2020
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Hareem Farooq believes that it is in times of distress that we must come together as a nation.

“Social distancing is vital to keep yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you safe. Only get out if you really have to,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Keep washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds at least and most importantly don’t forget to find ways to keep duas, hope, positivity, love and kindness alive because these are the key elements to surviving any kind of tough situation,” she said.

Taking to Instagram, Wrong No. 2 star Sami Khan told his fans and followers to stay safe and adopt precautionary measures. He said that it was important for individuals to do their part and not worry about what others do.

Mansha Pasha of Laal Kabootar shared how she felt when her fiancé, lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir, had to get tested for the coronavirus.
She said that while Nasir had tested negative for the virus, she was afraid and concerned. She thanked the coronavirus response team and Sindh government for taking prompt action.

Stay at home for the people you love ❤

The actor urged people to stay at home…“for your mom, for your dad, for your grandparents. This virus will affect them the most…take all necessary precautions. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands”.

