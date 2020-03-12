Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein sentence

Photo: AFP

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been put behind bars for 23 years for rape and sexual assault by a US court.

The sentence was determined as a result of charges based on testimony by two women – former actress Jessica Mann and production assistant Miriam Haley.

On Wednesday night, celebrities took to Twitter to commend the court’s decision.

Pakistani actor Mira Sethi said this was a big day and triumph for the #metoo movement.

Hollywood actor Mira Sorvino, who had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, said she cried tears of amazement and gratitude.

Director Rosanna Arquette said that the sentencing allowed victims like her to believe that the world had changed.

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale penned an emotional note on Instagram where she detailed Weinstein’s behaviour.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory.”

Legally Blonde’s Reese Witherspoon also tweeted in support and said: “A historical moment today. I am so appreciative of the women and men who spoke up about the abuse and harassment they suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.”

Ronan Farrow, one of the journalists who investigated Weinstein, spoke about the women and how brave they were for standing up to powerful people.

