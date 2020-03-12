Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein sentence

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been put behind bars for 23 years for rape and sexual assault by a US court.

The sentence was determined as a result of charges based on testimony by two women – former actress Jessica Mann and production assistant Miriam Haley.

On Wednesday night, celebrities took to Twitter to commend the court’s decision.

Pakistani actor Mira Sethi said this was a big day and triumph for the #metoo movement.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison.



Big day, and big triumph, for the #metoo movement. — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) March 11, 2020

Hollywood actor Mira Sorvino, who had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, said she cried tears of amazement and gratitude.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

Director Rosanna Arquette said that the sentencing allowed victims like her to believe that the world had changed.

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale penned an emotional note on Instagram where she detailed Weinstein’s behaviour.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory.”

Legally Blonde’s Reese Witherspoon also tweeted in support and said: “A historical moment today. I am so appreciative of the women and men who spoke up about the abuse and harassment they suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.”

Ronan Farrow, one of the journalists who investigated Weinstein, spoke about the women and how brave they were for standing up to powerful people.