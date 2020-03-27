Cast of Ishrat Made In China stranded in Thailand

The cast of the Pakistani film Ishrat Made in China is stuck in Thailand due to the coronavirus breakout all over the world.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Shamoon Abbasi, one of the film’s cast members, said that around four actors along with a crew of 15 members was stuck in Thailand.

Due to the lockdown, flight operations have been cancelled in Pakistan and the whole cast and crew was stranded. “The team had booked their flights back to Pakistan but since all flight operations have been cancelled for two weeks, we are stuck,” said Abbasi in a video message on his social media.

The film’s cast is taking precautionary steps and maintaining a social distance from each other. “We came to Thailand to shoot some scenes before the outbreak began, however, we all are safe and in a location far away from Bangkok,” said Abbasi.

He said that he was accompanied by actors Sarah Loren, Mahb Mirza, Sanam Saeed and Imam Said.

Earlier in a video on Twitter, Abbasi complained about people who were not taking precautions or not taking the pandemic seriously. He remarked that due to their carelessness, people like him were suffering and were stuck in a place away from home.

the cast of Ishrat Made In China includes Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Mani, Sara Loren, Nayyar Ejaz and Ali Kazmi.

The movie will introduce fashion designer HSY in a negative role. The film is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries and is scheduled for release in 2020. This film is Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut.