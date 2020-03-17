Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
British TV shows Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty halt filming

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Peaky Blinders

If you’re wondering what Tommy Shelby’s notorious gang from Birmingham will be up to in season six of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders, you might have to wait.

According to The Guardian, filming of the latest series of Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, two of the most popular shows on British television, has been postponed as the UK film and TV production industry starts to grind to a halt in the face the coronavirus spread.

“Production of the sixth series of Line of Duty began in Northern Ireland last month. The makers of Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, have decided not to start filming the sixth series of the cult show,” it reported.

In an official statement, the BBC said that in light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers of Peaky Blinders season six have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

Similarly, in the US production and shooting for hit TV shows such as Supernatural, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy have come to a halt too.

coronavirus Line of Duty Peaky Blinders
 
