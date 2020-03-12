Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Braids mean no bad hair days for Naimal Khawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Braids mean no bad hair days for Naimal Khawar

Photo: Instagram

Sharing a hack for bad hair days, Naimal Khawar Abbasi took to social media on Wednesday with her braids.

In an Instagram post, the former actor said: “Braids solve any bad hair day.”

Recently, Naimal shared photographs of her new art studio on Instagram. In the post, she said that she needed more plants.

Last year, Naimal tied the knot with actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi in an intimate wedding. A few months after the marriage, Hamza announced he was leaving the industry and embarking on a spiritual journey.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Instagram Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Eman Suleman asks QB to shut up
Eman Suleman asks QB to shut up
Feroze Khan quits showbiz industry
Feroze Khan quits showbiz industry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.