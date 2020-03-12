Braids mean no bad hair days for Naimal Khawar

Sharing a hack for bad hair days, Naimal Khawar Abbasi took to social media on Wednesday with her braids.

In an Instagram post, the former actor said: “Braids solve any bad hair day.”

Recently, Naimal shared photographs of her new art studio on Instagram. In the post, she said that she needed more plants.

Last year, Naimal tied the knot with actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi in an intimate wedding. A few months after the marriage, Hamza announced he was leaving the industry and embarking on a spiritual journey.