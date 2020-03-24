Bon Jovi’s keyboardist tests positive for coronavirus

A founding member and keyboardist of American rock bank Bon Jovi, David Bryan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, reported Variety.com.

He claimed that last week, he started to feel sick and when decided to get tested when he had difficulty breathing. It was then, he said that he knew he needed medical attention.

He told Variety that he called his doctor immediately and got tested. Two days later, he was informed that he was positive. His wife, Alexis, has tested positive as well but is not displaying any of the same symptoms except for a “slight headache for a couple of days”.

“I’m thankful that she is not as sick as I am. We are both quarantined but it just shows that some people can have it with no symptoms, and some people can have it like me, and there’s others who are really sick and need to go to the hospital,” he said.

In an Instagram post, the rockstar said: “Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other.”

The website reported that the band’s frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, has been helping feed those in need via his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant and engaging his own creative juices with a shared experience under the banner “If You Can’t Do What You Do… Do What You Can” inviting fans to help him write a song reflective of this moment in time.