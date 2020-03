Musician Bilal Maqsood is spending his time in quarantine catching up on household chores. He recently shared a photo of himself in the kitchen and washing dishes.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Day 3 doing the dishes. QasamSe.”

Maqsood, who is one half of the popular pop band Strings, shared another posted and said that the lockdown was pushing him to extreme limits (and trying out Instagram filters).