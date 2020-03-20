Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Ashraf wants all producers to stop shooting

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
In the light of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, Superstar actor Bilal Ashraf has requested all producers and directors to temporarily stop shooting.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashraf said, “Just because it hasn’t hit you doesn’t mean it can’t.”

Earlier, he took to his Instagram account a shared a picture of himself wearing a mask. He also asked people not to take coronavirus precautions lightly.

He remarked that prevention is better than cure and asked Allah to protect all our families and friends.

Tell us what you think:

