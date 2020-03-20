Bilal Ashraf wants all producers to stop shooting

In the light of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, Superstar actor Bilal Ashraf has requested all producers and directors to temporarily stop shooting.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashraf said, “Just because it hasn’t hit you doesn’t mean it can’t.”

A humble request to all those shooting to please stop temporarily. Just because it hasn’t hit you doesn’t mean it can’t Allah na Karay further the producers shud pay all the workers a bare min so they can run their kitchens Don’t take this lightly. Thanks 🙏 — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) March 19, 2020

Earlier, he took to his Instagram account a shared a picture of himself wearing a mask. He also asked people not to take coronavirus precautions lightly.

He remarked that prevention is better than cure and asked Allah to protect all our families and friends.