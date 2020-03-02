Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Be on the right side of history: Sonam Kapoor

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Photo: AFP

Actor Sonam Kapoor made an appeal on social media on Sunday night. She asked her fans to be on the right side of history.

“This is an appeal. You will forever regret it otherwise,” she tweeted about the continuing violence in New Delhi.

On Monday, the death toll in the Indian capital rose to 46 as the situation remained tense but peaceful.

She also said: “Silence is not always golden, it can a sign of moral ambiguity, cowardice and thus destructive.

Earlier, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar also spoke up against the violence.

He tweeted: “So many killed, so many injured, so many house burned, so many shops looted, so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police.”

Actors Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhaskar and directors Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap have also spoken up against the violence in India’s capital. They openly condemned it. However, superstars such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and others have remained mum so far.

Last week, violence erupted after protests sprang up in New Delhi against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. A mosque was set on fire and 18 people were killed.

Clashes erupted after supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which restricts the naturalisation and inflow of Muslim refugees to India, attacked anti-government protest sites.

According to The Wire, a mob shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ paraded around the mosque in Ashok Nagar. Videos of the incident also circulated on social media showing people climbing the mosque’s minaret to hang a saffron flag.

