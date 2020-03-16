Be kind to each other, says Juggun Kazim

Actor and talk show host Juggun Kazim took to social media on Monday to talk about depression.

In a tweet, the actor said that someone might look happy but it is not necessary that they feel happy.

You look happy, but you don’t FEEL happy. That’s what depression does to you.#BeKindToOneAnother pic.twitter.com/S7PJHo3fsq — Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) March 16, 2020

In the post, Kazim said that sometimes depression is about getting up, going to work and smiling all day. “Then coming home to sit quietly doing little to nothing until it’s time to go to bed.”