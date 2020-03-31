Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Baby Shark wants you to wash your hands

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Photo: Screengrab

Baby Shark has joined the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic by releasing a new song to create awareness about washing your hands.

The song was released last week by South Korean educational brand Pinkfong. It includes tips on how to wash and rinse your hands, cough or sneeze.

It is a great way to get your children into the habit of washing their hands and taking precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The original Baby Shark song went viral when it was released on YouTube back in 2016. It ended up on the Billboard Top 100 chart last year. Once you hear the beat, it is next to impossible to get the bop out of your head.

MOST READ
