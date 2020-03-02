Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Ayyan Ali returns to Twitter after a year’s hiatus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Model Ayyan Ali returned to Twitter after a year to announce that her song Earthquake, which she released five years ago, was still doing well.

She said that the song had over 30 million plays on SoundCloud and 15 million views on YouTube.

Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015 at the Islamabad airport while attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.
Last year, a customs court declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.
The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali which means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.

