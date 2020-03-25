Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Ayeza Khan urges people to take care of stray animals

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Ayeza Khan wants people to not forget stray animals amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a selfie with pigeons in the background and said that many people must have stored food in their kitchens and freezers because its natural to feel hungry.

She urged that please feed the street dogs, cats, pigeons or any animal they find during the lockdown amidst coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan will next be seen in the drama serial Mehar-Posh alongside her husband Danish Taimoor.

