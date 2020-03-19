Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Ayesha Omar knows how to get that fitting right

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar knows what to do in a crisis! Take a sewing kit out and get that fitting right.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Omer shared that she has a hidden talent. “Mom taught me how to sew” reads the post.

She also shared that this was a few weeks ago when there were fears other than the coronavirus.

Earlier, she took to social media to spread awareness about coronavirus and said she wants everyone to take precautions.

