Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Australia shuts down cinemas amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Movie theatres across Australia were closed down after the government ordered a shut-down of non-essential services across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The order will be implemented from noon today (Monday) and is expected to remain in place for months.

Last week, popular cinema chain The Palace closed all its venues as a precautionary measure.

Pubs, casinos, indoor sports, prayer places and restaurants have also been closed down. Only a take-away service has been allowed at restaurants. Schools, however, remain open.

According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, stricter measures have been taken as social distancing was not properly implemented by people. Previously, a ban was also imposed on the entry of non-residents into the country.

Australia has reported 1,314 cases of the global pandemic so far. Seven people have died from the virus.

