Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Arslan Naseer all set for his drama debut

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Arslan Naseer/ Instagram

If you haven’t heard of YouTuber Arslan Naseer from Comics by Arsalan, you’ve missed out but have no fear as he is all set for his TV debut alongside Mira Sethi and Osman Khalid Butt.

Taking to Instagram, Naseer announced that he was working on a drama serial directed by Danish Nawaz and Saima Akram Chaudhry.

In another post, Naseer shared that the drama will be aired this Ramazan on Hum TV.

Apart from Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi and Naseer, the cast also includes Sohai Ali Abro, Ali Safina, Asma Abbas, and Aadi Khan.

Arsalan Naseer made a name for himself on Facebook with Comics by Arsalan. His popularity grew with his hilarious reviews of Pakistani dramas and advertisements.

RELATED STORIES
 

