Armeena calls out Priyanka’s over silence on Delhi violence

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Canadian-Pakistani actor Armeena Khan took to Twitter over the weekend and called out Bollywood star for her silence over the violence in New Delhi.

She shared a photo from Chopra’s wedding reception which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bin Roye star asked: “I wonder why Priyanka Chopra is quiet on the Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or Is that Good Will only towards Hindutva/BJP?”

The Quantico star was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2010 and 2016 and came under fire over a tweet she posted amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in Kashmir. Criticism mounted after she made condescending remarks to a Pakistani-American woman who called out her hypocrisy.

This led Khan to write a letter to the United Nations asking for Chopra’s removal.

Earlier, Chopra’s mother also came under fire when she shared an open letter she had written in support of the Indian premier.

In the letter, which has been removed from Twitter, Madhu Chopra said that she stood by Modi “because India needs you”.

MOST READ
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
