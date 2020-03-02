Armeena calls out Priyanka’s over silence on Delhi violence

Canadian-Pakistani actor Armeena Khan took to Twitter over the weekend and called out Bollywood star for her silence over the violence in New Delhi.

She shared a photo from Chopra’s wedding reception which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Someone sent this to me: “I wonder why priyanka Chopra is quiet on the Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or Is that Good Will only towards Hindutva/BJP?” pic.twitter.com/fDbB7B2UoR — Armeena Khan 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) February 29, 2020

The Bin Roye star asked: “I wonder why Priyanka Chopra is quiet on the Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or Is that Good Will only towards Hindutva/BJP?”

The Quantico star was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2010 and 2016 and came under fire over a tweet she posted amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in Kashmir. Criticism mounted after she made condescending remarks to a Pakistani-American woman who called out her hypocrisy.

This led Khan to write a letter to the United Nations asking for Chopra’s removal.

Earlier, Chopra’s mother also came under fire when she shared an open letter she had written in support of the Indian premier.

In the letter, which has been removed from Twitter, Madhu Chopra said that she stood by Modi “because India needs you”.