Are you watching Laal Kabootar in quarantine?

Actor Mansha Pasha took to Twitter to thank fans for watching her film Laal Kabootar in quarantine.

She said that people had messaged her about the film and were enjoying it. The film star said that she couldn’t do much in a global pandemic as an actor other than donate and raise awareness. She added that it comforted her to know that she was contributing in some way.

To all the people messaging in about watching Laal Kabootar during quarantine and enjoying it…thank you.

As an actor i cant do much in a global pandemic (other than donate& raise awareness which i try as much as i can) but it comforts me to know im helping in some way 😊❤ — manshapasha (@manshapasha) March 26, 2020

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March last year.



The crime-thriller narrates the story of a woman seeking justice for the murder of her journalist husband in the mean streets of Karachi.