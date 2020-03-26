Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Are you watching Laal Kabootar in quarantine?

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Are you watching Laal Kabootar in quarantine?

Photo: Official poster

Actor Mansha Pasha took to Twitter to thank fans for watching her film Laal Kabootar in quarantine.

She said that people had messaged her about the film and were enjoying it. The film star said that she couldn’t do much in a global pandemic as an actor other than donate and raise awareness. She added that it comforted her to know that she was contributing in some way.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March last year.

The crime-thriller narrates the story of a woman seeking justice for the murder of her journalist husband in the mean streets of Karachi.

MOST READ
