Are you ready for Taher Shah’s new single?

The wait is over. Singer-songwriter Taher Shah’s new single will be out this week. The Eye to Eye singer shared made the announcement in a social media post over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Shah said that the official countdown to his latest video has started. He shared that the video will be released on Friday (April 3).

Last December, the singer teased his fans with a tweet and said something was “coming soon”.

Shah shot to fame with his singles Eye to Eye and Angel. The over the top videos went viral around the globe.