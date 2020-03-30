Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Are you ready for Taher Shah’s new single?

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Photo: File

The wait is over. Singer-songwriter Taher Shah’s new single will be out this week. The Eye to Eye singer shared made the announcement in a social media post over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Shah said that the official countdown to his latest video has started. He shared that the video will be released on Friday (April 3).

Last December, the singer teased his fans with a tweet and said something was “coming soon”.

Shah shot to fame with his singles Eye to Eye and Angel. The over the top videos went viral around the globe.

Tell us what you think:

