Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Are you ready for Riz Ahmed’s Four Lions watch party?

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed has promised fans that if they stay home, he’ll bring the vibes.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, The Night Of star said: “You stay home, we’ll bring the vibes next week. Starting with Four Lions watch party Monday 8pm UK / 4pm EST / 1pm PST.”

So far, the actor has been in quarantine for a week and said that things were going a little crazy.

In order to encourage people to stay in, Ahmed said that he will provide some entertainment. He said that the Long Goodbye tour was turning into an online festival.

How does he propose to do this? By watching Four Lions together with his fans and Kayvan Novak who plays Waj in the film. The actors will talk fans through the film, give commentary and share some BTS stories.

On Wednesday, Ahmed said that he will drop a new music video from Long Goodbye. “If you leave some comments on YouTube, I’ll answer then next week in a Q/A,” the actor said.

A special treat for fans of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as he joins Ahmed and Guz Khan for a discussion on Friday

