Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share awareness video amid coronavirus fears

Indian power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli talked about the importance of self-isolation and the immediate need to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus in a video message for their fans.

“We know that we are all going through a very difficult time,” Virat began. “And the only way to stop the coronavirus spread is by acting together!” Anushka added.

The couple continued, “We are staying at home for our safety and everyone else’s too. You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

“Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy,” the duo signed off.

As the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic intensifies, celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have increased to 195 in India.

