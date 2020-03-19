Another Game of Thrones favourite tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Indira Varma who played Ellaria Sand on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A few days earlier, Varma’s GoT co-star Kristofer Hivju (better known as Tormund Giantsbane) tested positive for the virus as well.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Varma said: “So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do.”

“Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she said.