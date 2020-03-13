Angeline Malik vows to never work with Khalil-ur- Rehman Qamar

Actor Angeline Malik says that actors should stand together and pledge to never work with playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

In an Instagram post, the Kitni Girha Baaki Hain star said that it was sad no channel was taking a stand but encouraging Qamar and his misogynistic opinions.

“He [Qamar] has insulted each and every one of us. If we all take this stand today no channel or producer will ever purchase his script or produce any serial or film written by him, that will be his end as a writer then he can bark as much as he wants to. We all should stand together and pledge never to work with him again,” she said.

Earlier, Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment suspended their contract with the drama writer two days after he used abusive language against prominent human rights activist Marvi Sirmed on a TV show.

In a statement, Geo Entertainment said that the channel and production house have suspended a four-drama and one film contract with Qamar “until he apologises for using indecent language in a TV show”.

Qamar had abused Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body shamed her on a Neo TV show Tuesday night. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.