Amna Ilyas grows a new friend: a moustache

Pakistan model turned actor Amna Ilyas is missing her salon sessions as she is self-isolating herself amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Ilyas posted that she feels the pain of all the women who miss their salon time.

“ On the plus side, I’ve made a new friend #TheMoustacheIsBack #Coronatine #quarintine,” reads the post.

On the work front, Ilyas was supposed to grace the theatre stage with Haseena Moin’s Ankhani. The play was scheduled to premiere on March 25, however, it has been been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.