All tracks in Khuwab narrate a story: Kashmir The Band

The band released its debut album Khuwab

“Every track in the album has a story behind it,” Bilal, the lead vocalist of the band, said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

The band has released various singles in the last two years. Khuwab is an amalgamation of all these singles, keyboardist Ali Raza said. “The video of our new song Dhoop was the final addition to the album after which we released the album,” he said.

The song's sombre melody and thought-provoking visuals is exactly what the band is popular for.

According to Bilal, the entire album represents the existing problems of the society that people have become oblivious to. “These issues seem small initially, but transform into major problems for society later on,” the vocalist said.

He gave the example of a song in the album titled Soch which talks about insomnia. “When you tell your family or friends about insomnia, the reaction you receive is very casual,” Bilal said. Actually, however, it’s a disease that feeds on the human brain, he pointed.

Similarly, another song in the album, Pari, talks about depression. All these songs, if you watch and listen carefully, have a meaning behind them that every person can relate to, Raza said.

For the band members, their favorite song is Dhoop. “This was actually the first song we recorded but was shot the last,” Bilal said. Its music video has been directed by Umar Anwar.

“Every movement in the video has been choreographed and has a deeper meaning attached to it,” he added.

The band launched their album at the Arts Council, Karachi during a concert.

Khuwab has a total of nine songs and two bonus tracks. It's a compilation of all the songs the band has released in the past two years. Copies of the album are available on more than 150 platforms online.

“You can listen to the album on YouTube, Patari, iTunes, Spotify and several other platforms,” Raza said. “You can also buy our CDs and DVDs,” he added.