Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy want you to wash your hands

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer, music composer and actor Ali Zafar wants everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing through a new song “Ko Ko Corona”.

Amidst the spread of COVID-19, Zafar released a song on Sunday on how to fight the coronavirus. He shared the video on social media and tried to raise awareness regarding the virus in a fun way.

In the video, the singer says that the world was facing a crisis and we must fight it together. He recommended visiting a doctor in case someone notices any symptoms.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy shared his thought about the recent increase in reported cases of the coronavirus on social media.

The Sindh health department has confirmed that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the province has reached 76 as of Monday morning.

Of these positive cases, 25 are from Karachi, one is from Hyderabad and 50 are from Taftan, Iran. Two people have recovered and 74 are under treatment.

This brings Pakistan’s coronavirus case count to 94 in total.

The Sindh health department has quarantined pilgrims who arrived in Pakistan via the Taftan border and is testing them.

