Singer Ali Sethi recently took to Instagram to share his love for the Big Apple.

Sethi, who is in New York for his spring tour, shared a photograph of a note taped to a window. The note read: “If you are elderly or immunodeficient and do not want to leave, I can run errands for you. Please call or text.”

Earlier, the singer shared that his performances in San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Silicon Valley and Sacramento had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.