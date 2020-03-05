Ali Sethi, Hadiqa Kiani pay tribute to Farida Khanum

Singer Ali Sethi is over the moon after performing at a tribute for the legendary Farida Khanum with Boohay Barian singer Hadiqa Kiani.

In a post on social media, he said that he was looking forward to more “mellifluous mehfils in all the cities” of the subcontinent.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and said: “What a night at the #alhamra #artscouncil with me and @hadiqakianiofficial paying tribute to maestra #faridakhanum I was especially moved to hear the heartwarming video message recorded by my border-paar friend and colleague @rekha_bhardwaj.”

Salman Sufi of the Salman Sufi Foundation, who organised the show, also shared clips from the evening on Twitter. According to Sufi, this is the first in a series of concerts to honour Pakistani legends.

Sethi and Kiani gave powerful at the Aaj Janay Ki Zid Na Karo concert. The best part about the evening was when Khanum sang to the crowd.

شعلہ سا لپک جائے ہے،آواز تو دیکھو!

And when the eternal #FaridaKhanum sang for us at #AikShaam by @FoundationSufi .. A treat for you all who couldn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/muezpbfgwN — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) March 5, 2020

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Sufi said that this was part of an a initiative of Salman Sufi foundation called Aik Shaam.

“The idea is to revive respect of artists and art that has been forgotten. We will be honoring a legend of yesteryear and hold events every two months,” he said, adding that this was not limited to Pakistan.