Ali Rehman asks fans to be empathetic, supportive

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/@alirehmankhan

Actor Ali Rehman wants people to stop the name and shame game. According to the actor, the virus does not discriminate and anyone can get it.

Taking to Twitter, the Parchi star said that people should be empathetic and supportive. “Show your support to people who have it. No 1 will come frwd to getting tested if they fear they might b publicly shamed & ostracized for it.”

The actor said that this was dangerous for the society at large. He reminded his fans that this was a global fight and “we need to fight it together”.

On a lighter note, the actor was upset that he left all his books in Islamabad

“I knew I shouldn’t have left my books in Islamabad and all the book stores are shut. Book donations are welcome please,” he tweeted.

