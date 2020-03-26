Ali Rehman asks fans to be empathetic, supportive

Actor Ali Rehman wants people to stop the name and shame game. According to the actor, the virus does not discriminate and anyone can get it.

Taking to Twitter, the Parchi star said that people should be empathetic and supportive. “Show your support to people who have it. No 1 will come frwd to getting tested if they fear they might b publicly shamed & ostracized for it.”

I’ve noticed this constant public shaming of people who’ve caught the virus, on twitter & WhatsApp groups. And it needs to stop. It’s a virus people. It doesn’t discriminate. Anyone can get it, and it is NOT anyone’s fault for contracting it. Please be empathetic, be supportive.. — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) March 25, 2020

The actor said that this was dangerous for the society at large. He reminded his fans that this was a global fight and “we need to fight it together”.

On a lighter note, the actor was upset that he left all his books in Islamabad

I knew I shouldn’t have left my books in Islamabad 😭 and all the book stores are shut. Book donations are welcome please! 😭😭😭😭 — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) March 25, 2020

“I knew I shouldn’t have left my books in Islamabad and all the book stores are shut. Book donations are welcome please,” he tweeted.