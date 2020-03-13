Ahsan Khan wants the government to take critical steps

Actor Ahsan Khan wants the Pakistani government to declare a state of emergency and take precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The Udaari star took to Twitter and said: “All countries have declared coronavirus emergency except us, we need to take critical steps now.”

پاکستان عوامی اجتماعات کو فی الحال بند کرے۔تعلیمی ادارے بند کیے جائیں,کرونا کے خلاف قومی محاذ بنائے بغیر قابو پانا ممکن نہیں.

— Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) March 12, 2020

He urged his fans and followers to stay safe.

On Thursday, another coronavirus case was confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu, taking the national count to 21.

On Friday, the prime minister called a National Security Council meeting to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus. The heads of all three branches of the military and all four chief ministers have been invited.