Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Ahsan Khan wants the government to take critical steps

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Actor Ahsan Khan wants the Pakistani government to declare a state of emergency and take precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Udaari star took to Twitter and said: “All countries have declared coronavirus emergency except us, we need to take critical steps now.”

He urged his fans and followers to stay safe.

On Thursday, another coronavirus case was confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu, taking the national count to 21.

On Friday, the prime minister called a National Security Council meeting to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus. The heads of all three branches of the military and all four chief ministers have been invited.

