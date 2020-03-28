Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Ahsan Khan spends quality time with his son

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Ahsan Khan spends quality time with his son

Photo: File

Actor Ahsan Khan is spending quality time with his children. He recently shared a post on social media where the actor is reading from Book of Quran People for Kids with his two sons.

In an Instagram video, the actor is talking to his sons, Akbar and Shahzain, about stories of different prophets. “Quran stories. During quarantine with my munchkins,” the Udaari star captioned the post.

Like Khan, actor Sarwat Gilani is coming up with creative ways to spend time with her sons. The actor has been teaching them different art techniques.

