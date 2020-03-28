Ahmed Ali Butt prays for safety of Pakistan’s doctors, police

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt has been spending the Karachi lockdown enjoying the weather and bonding with his family by offering Friday prayers together.
Taking to Instagram, Butt shared that his wife Fatima Khan managed to clean the porch and prayer mat with Dettol so the whole family could pray together.
“It’s beautiful rainy weather and prayers for all our doctors, nurses, police, emergency staff and hospitals and Pakistan Army. May Allah keep us all safe and protected,” reads the post.
Jumma from Home. Thanks to my better half @fatima_khanpk who Washed the porch with Dettol and all the Jai e namaz too. It’s a beautiful rainy weather and prayers for all our doctors, nurses, police, emergency staff and hospitals and pak army. May Allah keep us all safe and protected. #jummahmubarak #jummaathome #jumma
On the work front, Butt is gracing the screen along with actor Iqra Aziz in the drama serial Jhooti.